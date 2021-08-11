Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Emily!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our “Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet” Pet Of The Week. This week we’re featuring Emily!

At only a year old, she is such a goofy pup! She may not be the best poser, but she’ll always put a smile on your face with her silly face. She has a great personality and loves to cuddle against your leg. She’s heartworm positive and needs a foster-to-adopt home to get her treatment, but it’s a super easy process since we our friends at Texas Humane Heroes cover the treatment.

All they ask of you is to keep Emily calm for 30 days after treatment. See if Emily has a place in your family by visiting her at the Leander Adoption Center!

The pet of the week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet

