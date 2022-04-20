Austin Pets Alive! is featuring Delaware, whom volunteers call “bright-eyed, loving and happy” for Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet’s “Pet of the Week” segment.

“Delaware is a happy, friendly, outgoing, and chatty little guy who wants your love! He adores all people and welcomes all of your attention. He loves being pet and will flop over onto his belly to make it easier for you to access all the good scratch points. And he is such a flirt: he will try to hold your hand!

“Delaware is super active, and that’s saying something; because this little guy is currently on cage rest to recover from a couple of broken legs! Despite that, he is alert, sooo curious, and always ready to bat at a toy that you wave around. We can imagine that when he graduates from cage rest he will be even more ready to play!

“Delaware received his injuries in a dog attack; as traumatic as that was, he is as loving and cheerful as any kitten could be! Since he is still recovering, his human should be able to monitor him and continue his care.

“Delaware is pretty quiet, but make eye contact with him and he just might sing you a song of his sweet meows! He is such a cheerful and enthusiastic boy. It’s obvious that he is overflowing with love to give and will make someone a wonderful companion kitty. Contact us today to meet this little ray of sunshine!”

All APA! cats are fully vetted, spayed or neutered, and have updated vaccines and a microchip. Lifetime support is offered by their Cat Behavior Team. It’s also puppy and kitten season, and APA! needs your help! If you’re not ready to adopt, you can be trained to be a baby bottle foster. Puppy adoption fees are waived if you use the promo code: Save Parvo Puppies!



And Paddle for Puppies is back in full force this year! Presented by Austin Subaru, join Austin Pets Alive! on May 15th for a morning on Lady Bird Lake to save puppies. All the proceeds from this event go towards their Parvo Puppy Program, dedicated specifically to treating the pups in need. Sponsored by Austin Subaru and hosted at Rowing Dock, you can register now: PaddleForPuppies.com.

Learn more about volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating to Austin Pets Alive! at AustinPetsAlive.org.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

