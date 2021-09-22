Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Cleo!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet” Pet Of The Week. This week we’re featuring Cleo from Austin Dog Rescue.

Cleo is here to steal your heart. This cutie loves other dogs, of all sizes and would be best in a home with a confident dog who will show her the ropes to help her feel comfortable in her new home. She is house-trained but is still working on learning basic commands and leash walking. This sweet girl was found as a stray in rural Texas and is now ready to settle down with her forever family.

CC: Austin Dog Rescue

Austin Dog Rescue is made up purely of volunteers. Each dog is sheltered within a home in the Austin area. As such, there is no physical shelter to visit the dog at. If you think you may be interested in a particular dog now or in the future, please fill out an application form. People with approved application forms are prioritized over people who haven’t yet applied.

