Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Chorizo!

Chorizo knows how to keep things spicy and he’s ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo! This photogenic dog loves to get his nose as close as possible to the camera, so he’s become the undisputed king of the “Boop” photo. All nose, all the time!







Chorizo is a foodie, so make sure you bring treats when you teach him new tricks. Chorizo can be shy at first, but all the love and attention from his shelter buddies have helped him to become braver.

Chorizo is looking for a home where he can kick back with his family and practice his poses for Instagram. His puppy dog eyes are a must-see! Chorizo can be choosy with his doggy friends, so he’ll want to meet any potential doggy siblings before settling in.

If you’re interested in meeting Chorizo, make an appointment to meet him at the Austin Animal Center!

Austin Animal Center is scheduling adoption appointments online! Here’s how it works:

Browse Available Animals on their website to see available shelter pets! Jot down some animal IDs and kennel numbers, so you’ll know where to start on your visit! You can also fill out an Adoption Application ahead of time. This won’t reserve a specific pet, but it will create an adopter profile for you and save you time at the shelter! Visit their scheduler and choose a date from the calendar. Canceled appointments will reappear on the calendar, so check again if a date you like isn’t available when you sign up. If you can’t make your appointment, do your part and cancel ahead of time so that another adopter can take your place! Arrive 5 – 10 minutes before your appointment. We’ll let you know how things work and set you free to check out Austin’s cutest shelter pets! We have adoption counselors available at the shelter to answer questions and process adoptions that same day!

Do you love a pet in foster?

You don’t need an appointment to adopt! Just complete a Visitor Profile and Austin Animal Center will connect you with the foster parent!

