Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Champ, From Austin Animal Center!

Austin Animal Center is featuring Champ, a handsome 7-year-old pup that is ready to find his forever home!

Stephanie McCutcheon with AAC says, “We aren’t really sure why this guy is still with us: yes, he’s a little stoic around new people, but after a couple of meetings this pup lets his true personality shine through. Hint: it’s the goofiest, happiest, silliest thing you’ve ever seen.

“Champ came to us a stray so we don’t know much about how this gentleman spent the first 4 years of his life, but this past year has shown that he only gets better with age (and comfort level).

“His perfect day with his new family would look something like this:

Wake up: serious cuddle time! And, let’s keep those coming all day, please.

Feel like a hike? He’s your go-to guy! His medium pace is perfect for breaking a little sweat, or he’s also perfectly happy slowing down a bit to take in the scenes.

Champ loves a good car ride and, let’s not forget a quick dip in a pup pool with this perfectly warm weather we’re having.

Time to wind down? No problem! Bully sticks, crunchy toys, you name it Champ can happily keep himself entertained.

“Basically, this champion dog does it all with glowing enthusiasm and a joyful smile.

“Champ has lived with other respectful dogs at the shelter but has been in a solo kennel for a few months now. A meet and greet with a resident pup would be required.

“He would also need a quiet place to retreat to for some solo time in the beginning-slow intros are always a win in our book! Champ can live with respectful kiddos (10 years old and up, please).”

Want to meet Champ? You can see available animals from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Visit Austin Animal Center’s website for more information.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

