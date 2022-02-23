Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Bruno, From Austin Dog Rescue!

Today we want to “talk about Bruno” (yes, yes)! If you’ve seen the latest Disney movie Encanto, you’re familiar with “Bruno” – in this case, he’s what volunteers call “a super loving, friendly guy who loves his family.

“He’s a cuddly and fun puppy boy. He gets along great with other dogs and humans of all ages. Bruno sometimes barks if he’s startled or hears a loud noise but otherwise is quiet and happy. Bruno has one gorgeous blue eye that’s his signature feature! He’s loved being in his foster home and has been a very easy boy!

“As a young puppy, he’s still learning but he picks up on things quickly. He’s learning his potty training skills and progressing very well. Bruno is crate-trained and will sleep in his crate all night.”

Profile

Age: 11 weeks old

Looks Like: Cattle Dog mix

Gender: Male

Available for Adoption: NOW

Cats: Unknown

Good With Kids: Good with all children

Est. Adult Weight: 50+ lbs

Learn more about volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating at AustinDog.org.

