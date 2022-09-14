Meet Bliss From Texas Humane Heroes!

When 10-year-old Bliss arrived at Texas Humane Heroes at the Leander location, her leg had already been poorly amputated and she had a huge tumor on her side that was literally draining the life out of her.

Luckily, their doctors removed the tumor and immediately she turned into a new dog. She is happy to be around people and will move her bed closer to you if she decides it’s not close enough.

She is ready to be the only dog in your house so you can give her all the attention. Her foster family had nothing but wonderful things to say about her, and she’s a great dog to be lazy with.

