Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Betty White, From Austin Dog Rescue!

Austin Dog Rescue is featuring Betty White, who volunteers say emulates her namesake: she is a “smart, funny, sassy lady!”

“She is very playful and loves wrestling with her furry foster brother and sister. She loves playing with people too, but watch out for those baby shark teeth as she sometimes misses her toy and gets your hand 🙂 She has quite the goofy personality, which is brought out even more by her clumsy puppy antics.

“She is crate-trained and typically sleeps all night. She is quiet and happy in her crate. She is also doing great with her potty training. Her foster mom says she is a pretty perfect puppy and provides endless entertainment.

“Betty is very food motivated and we think she will excel at training as she is already quickly picking up on things. She is a girl who knows what she wants, and will figure out a way to let you know. She is a very confident puppy, and would do well with an experienced owner familiar with bully breeds. She would also love to have a calmer male dog to play with and continue showing her how to be a doggo in her new home.

“If you think Betty could be the pal and confidant you’re looking for, fill out an application today!”

Stats

Age: 10 weeks old

Yes Good with Kids : Children over 5

: Children over 5 Est. Adult Weight: 50 – 70 lbs

