Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Beryl!

Beryl is a boy who can do it all! Not only is he full of spunk and personality, but he’ll also make you laugh, shower you with love and impress you with all his skills.

Although Beryl can be shy with new friends, he’ll shamelessly beg for belly rubs when he’s had time to warm up to you. Despite his “senior” status, he has plenty of energy for long walks, outdoor adventures and fetch. Beryl is also an excellent houseguest! He’s house-trained, crate-trained and happy to snooze when you’re gone! Because he loves to soak up all the spotlight, Beryl would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

Beryl is an APA “TOP,” or “Total Obedience Program”-ready dog who receives one-on-one sessions with a volunteer trainer each week. He is a master at both basic and advanced obedience, and even knows to go to his “special place” when someone knocks on the door. As part of APA’s TOP Dog program, you can work with APA staff to continue Beryl’s training post-adoption, helping you master all of his tricks together!

Beryl’s not the only pup we want to talk about today – we also wanted to share the story of Candy, a three-year-old “Anatolian Shepherd” from APA!

Candy was selected to be the mascot for Austin FC’s home match on July 7th and now she holds the honor of being the first “AUSTIN FC mascot” adopted. Kati and Luke Brandon brought Candy home and said she’s “the sweetest most welcoming pup, no matter who you are or where you come from.” Congratulations to the Brandons!

For more information on adopting Beryl or any of the animals available at Austin Pets Alive! visit them online.

