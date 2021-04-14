Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Arnold!

This week Arnold is looking for his forever home! The one-year-old was rescued from a hoarding case with his siblings, Harold and Gracie. All the pups were very fearful and timid; they wouldn’t even come near humans.

Now, Arnold seems to be the most social out of the three, but he still needs an understanding home that knows to be patient with him as he adapts to a new home. He went into foster for 10 days during the winter storm and did great! He followed the lead of the foster’s other dog and even did well with the cats in the home. The foster’s home also had children ages 11 and 16 and he learned how to interact with them.









The fosters noted that he is partially housebroken, a quick learner, has leash manners, and loved relaxing on their couch! This pup has come quite a long way since being rescued in November. Arnold loves playing in the water, but most importantly, he’d love a perfect match.

Arnold is up for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes Leander Adoption Center. Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas. They are 100% funded by donations, grants, and modest fees.

