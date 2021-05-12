Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Annika!

It’s #WomanCATWednesday and every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we are looking for a “purrr-fect” home for Annika.

Annika is 3-years-old and she is lovin’ life in her Kitty Kondo at Texas Humane Heroes Leander Adoption Center, but she would love to be in a home where she can get attention 24/7. She’s very sweet and will always be the first to greet you when you enter her kondo.







Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. Visit their website to learn more.

The pet of the week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.