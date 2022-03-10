Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Amber, From Texas Humane Heroes!

Meet Studio 512’s Pet of the Week from Texas Humane Heroes: Amber!

TXHH says, “Amber is a 3-year-old sweetheart who loves to cuddle. When we rescued Amber from a local shelter partner, she had demodex mange and was severely emaciated. She has since put on more weight and her scars get better everyday. She is currently being treated for a skin infection, pyometra, which has no impact on her desire for a nice snuggle and a tasty treat. She is fully spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready for adoption. You can visit Amber at the Leander Adoption Center, open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Visit her at our Leander Adoption Center!”

About Texas Humane Heroes

Established in 1979, Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. They rescue dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters that are often forced to euthanize for space or severe medical conditions.

In Leander and Killeen, Texas Humane Heroes offers affordable spay/neuter clinics and low-cost vaccination clinics to the community, furthering their mission to provide equitable access to vital medical care. Visit their low-cost clinics page to learn more!

