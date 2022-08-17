This week, Austin Pets Alive! is featuring a litter of kittens in need of loving homes! The fruity bunch includes Apple Cider, Lemon, Banana, Coconut and Grape.

The kittens are all sharing a room in the Ringworm Center at Austin Pets Alive! but these sweet kitties can be adopted on their own if you want. Isn’t this cat family just so adorable?

Adopt the two-month-old kitty named Banana, who is only 3 pounds and a playful female cat, or her cute brother Apple Cider. All of these cats and so many more animals in need of a loving home are available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive! Is thrilled to celebrate ‘Clear the Shelters’ month by asking you to name your own adoption fee. APA! will host a Clear the Shelters weekend on August 27th and 28th, and they say this year they need your help placing even more puppies, dogs, kittens and cats in loving homes.

