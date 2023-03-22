This week from Austin Dog Rescue meet Luna, the 2-year-old German Shepherd mix. She has lots of energy, is very smart, extremely friendly with dogs and people, always happy, loves adventures and walks and is good for an end of the day cuddle.

Her ideal home would have a large yard, as she wants to be outside all the time, and cannot be cooped up all day. A doggy sibling would be great as well to help her get mental exercise.

Austin dog rescue is a 100% foster based organization Austindog.org for additional adoptable pups and more information

