Meet Helen from Austin Animal Center! Perfect size, 60 pounds and only 2 years young! Helen went to an off-site event this past weekend and stole the show! She was so well-behaved with everyone she met!

If you are looking for a sweet, silly, playful girl, look no further! Helen is an absolute gem who is sure to brighten anyone’s day. Helen loves getting all the scratches and will lean into you to get as close as possible. If you’re busy and can’t give her some pets, no worries, she is very happy to chew on her bones or play with toys to entertain herself.

She has gone to offsite events where she was incredibly sweet with children, letting them pet her all over and even trying to lay in their lap. She is not scared by loud noises or being around a lot of people. In fact, it seems like Helen has never met a stranger, male or female, as she greets everyone she meets with a tail wag. Helen knows sit and seems to be very house-trained. She is eager to learn, especially when yummy treats are involved.

She is a good co-pilot in the car as well, choosing to lay down or look out the window. Helen has also been in play groups at the shelter and could be a candidate to live with other dogs. Come meet this sweet girl today!

“We are having a large adoption event on Saturday, October 15- our 2nd Annual Adoptober Fest featuring Adopt the Runway!

Come join in on the fun Saturday, October 15 starting at 11am-2pm

We have 20+ local vendors/makers/small businesses, a DJ, an emcee, and adoptable dogs in Halloween costumes🧡🖤💜

It’s going to be a great day of adopting, shopping & community!”

