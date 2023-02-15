Meet Harley!

Harley is a gorgeous nine year old dog who loves to use his nose and brain to track new scents or even long-lost tennis balls! He’s a smart, sensitive and athletic dog who has been living at Austin Pets Alive! for over a year. He was originally at Austin Animal Center and all of Harley’s friends would like to see him leave the shelter and live in a home. If you are interested in adopting Harley, you can meet him today or any day by visiting APA!’s Town Lake shelter location on W Cesar Chavez Street from 12pm to 6pm, or start an application through Harley’s page on the APA! website.

Amplify Austin is Almost Here!

Amplify Austin Day starts on March 1, 2023 at 6:00 pm but you can join in the generous spirit of the annual day of giving early by making your contribution NOW! Gifts made to Austin Pets Alive’s Amplify Austin page during early giving will be matched up to $25,000 by an anonymous donor, which means your gift makes twice the impact for pets like Harley.

