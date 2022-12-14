This week meet Delta from Texas Humane Heroes. She is an active girl that will need lots of exercise, so if you have an active lifestyle, Delta would love to be your running or hiking buddy!

Her food motivation helps her focus when learning new tricks. It’s one of this sweetie’s favorite things to be able to learn new tricks and practice some old ones too. Just give her lots of treats and you’ll see how smart she is!

Delta already knows “sit” and a few other basic commands, and is a huge fan of getting (and giving) lots of hugs. She is a great mix of sporty and cuddly. Be a hero to Delta and adopt her today from Texas Humane Heroes!

This segment is paid for by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.