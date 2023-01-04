If your New Year’s resolution was to add more FUN into your life….Bon Bon from Austin Animal Center is the answer!

Bon Bon has never met a stuffed toy he doesn’t like & could keep himself entertained for quite sometime!

He is great in the car, would love to keep his active lifestyle & have a family or person that can be an adventure buddy!

Bon Bon is 4 years young & has been at the shelter for over 200 days! He has been to off-site adoptions events & has volunteer friends he adores!

Bon Bon is available for adoption or foster. Information about fostering can be found on Austin Animal Center’s website austinanimalcenter.org

The “pet of the week” is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital, your pet health experts. Visit them at any of their 3 locations on South Lamar, Riverside or Circle C. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com. This segment is sponsored by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital.

This segment is paid for by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.