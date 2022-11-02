This week meet “B. Boy” aka “Beebs” from Austin Animal Center.

He’s been nothing but a perfect houseguest in a temporary foster home.

He loves to cuddle and he is quiet as a mouse until he is woken up. He loves splashing around at the dog pool too.

Beebs would love a family with grown-ups or teens. He would benefit from both physical and mental enrichment, such as puzzles or toys. He’s proven to be house-trained and non-destructive.

He walks well on a leash, and doesn’t bark at noises or neighbors. He could probably be successful both in an apartment or a home.

Beebs needs introductions at a slow pace, and he would like to meet you over a few visits to see if it’s a good fit.

He is a candidate for free training from Friends of Austin Animal Center.

Come meet this good boy today!

