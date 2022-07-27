Meet Studio 512’s Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Pet of the Week from Austin Dog Rescue: Van Halen!

Austin Dog Rescue says, “Halen is looking for his forever home! He is one of the sweetest puppies you will ever meet. Halen is a charmer and loves a good belly rub. His favorite thing to do is be by your side, run in the yard, and chew on his chew toys. He is playful, but cautious with dogs of all sizes. He does great around babies, toddlers, and kids of all ages. He doesn’t even mind cats. He will make the perfect family dog!”

Halen is working on getting used to the leash. He is crate trained and almost all the way potty trained.

Age:16 weeks old

Looks Like: Lab / Pitbull mix

Gender: Male

Available for Adoption: NOW

Cats: Yes

Good with Kids: Good with all Children

Est. Adult Weight:50 – 60 lbs

Austin Dog Rescue needs more volunteers and fosters! Learn more about volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating at AustinDog.org.

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital, your pet health experts. Visit them at any of their three locations on South Lamar, Riverside or Circle C. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

This segment is paid for by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.