Stephanie McCutcheon with Austin Animal Center says, “Here is Tajin! He is becoming one of our long-stay dogs, he’s been at the shelter for almost a year and he deserves to find a home!

“Tajin is a fun-loving lap dog that loves his people! He will curl up on the couch with you but party when you’re ready. He was probably a cat in his past life because he loves to rub up against you’re back and legs just like one. He’s a spicy boy that loves all his toys and playing with his people.

“He is 5 years young, around 60 pounds. He has a doggy roommate at the shelter and goes to play group with other dogs to romp around! He loves attention from his favorite shelter volunteers and staff!

“There are shelter happenings this Saturday! Check out our Microchip Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as a multi-shelter and rescue group adoption event called “Keep Austin Dogs Weird.” Cool news about the adoption event: handsome boy Tajin made the marketing content cover! The event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all adoption fees are waived!”

Visit Austin Animal Center’s website for more information.

