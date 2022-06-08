Meet Studio 512’s Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Pet of the Week from Texas Humane Heroes: Holly!

Sam Rogers with TXHH says, “Holly is 7-months-old and filled with lots of love. She’s a little shy when you first meet her, but once you’ve won her over with treats and lots of pets, you’ll have a perfect companion. She’s a very calm dog that is very easy going and ready to go with the flow. When we have volunteers train, we often train them with Holly since she does so well on a leash. She’s very loving and gives the sweetest little kisses. You can visit Holly at the Leander Adoption Center, open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.”

Established in 1979, Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. They rescue dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters that are often forced to euthanize for space or severe medical conditions.

In Leander and Killeen, Texas Humane Heroes offers affordable spay/neuter clinics and low-cost vaccination clinics to the community, furthering their mission to provide equitable access to vital medical care. Visit their low-cost clinics page to learn more!

