Austin Pets Alive! is featuring for Mama Pasta for Bluebonnet Animal Hospital’s “Pet of the Week” segment.

“Hi I’m Mama Pasta and me and my 10 puppies need a foster ASAP! I’m scared of people but I’m a good mom, and want to get out of this shelter into a loving home!”

“This pup is currently located at our Town Lake Animal Center (1156 W. Cesar Chavez, but use 1200 Reserve Road for mapping purposes). We’d love to show them off to you! To learn more about them, head in any day between 12:00PM – 6:00PM. We are open 7 days a week! Go to Building B and ask to speak with a Matchmaker about fostering this pup. You will sit down and discuss all we know about them and, if it’s a good fit, get to meet them then! Please budget for a wait time unless you arrive right at opening as we cannot dictate walk-in traffic (wait times tend to be highest in the evenings and on weekends). If this pup ends up not being the best fit, we have so many other pups in need that we can suggest for your household on the spot!”

Tips for keeping your pet cool:

Exercise your pet lightly during the early morning and late evening hours and stick to shady areas. Keep your dog home and out of the elements from approximately 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Don’t take your dog running during this time – it is just too dangerous. Never leave your dog in a car without the AC on. They can die very quickly. Include water in your dog’s play routine. Splash pads, baby pools, lakes, and rivers are all great ways to help your dog have a blast and stay cool. However, in the heat of the day, even water won’t keep your dog cool enough, so save these activities for morning and evening.

Learn more about volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating to Austin Pets Alive! at AustinPetsAlive.org.

If you want to foster or adopt any of the dogs or cats at Austin Pets Alive! go to their website, AustinPetsAlive.org. There are a lot of puppies and kittens who are currently at foster homes, so please remember to take a look at those socialized pets…they are ready to go to forever homes now!

And for those of you who cannot adopt or foster, Austin Pets Alive! is always looking for Constant Companions. With a monthly donation, you can help support medical treatments and the lifesaving progams at Austin Pets Alive!

