Meet Studio 512’s Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Pet of the Week from Austin Animal Center: Josh!

Austin Animal Center says, “Josh arrived at the shelter July 2, 2021! Yes, over a year ago. Thankfully he recently got to a foster home, and he is thriving! But Josh’s foster dad is having to travel, and Josh is going to have to come back to the shelter this weekend, unless someone watching the show can foster or adopt Josh!

We would love to see him not come back to the shelter.

Josh is 3 years old, and he is around 65 pounds.

Of course, Josh LOVES fetch and the tennis ball, he is a Labrador after all.

His foster dad says he is the happiest dog ever, he loves walks, playing with toys. Josh has the sweetest puppy dog eyes, so he is so easy to spoil. Belly rubs are a must!

Josh will do best in a home, with a fenced yard (for all the games of fetch) where he can get consistent exercise and all the love from his human friends.

While Josh used to live with another dog and attend playgroup at the shelter, he is still decompressing from his time living in a kennel – so we’d recommend a home without other animals at this time.

Josh is affectionate, silly, and can truly be your best friend!

If you would like to learn more about Josh, or be the hero to foster or adopt him so he does not have to come back to the shelter, head over to our website, www.austinanimalcenter.org search his name and you can click that adopt me button to get in touch with his foster dad.

The shelter is overflowing with animals. We desperately need fosters and adopters! You can learn all about fostering on our website. And if you would like to adopt, please just come on down to the shelter and meet the over 320+ dogs we have and 200 cats!”

