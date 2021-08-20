Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Partners With Clear The Shelters, Helps Take Care Of Your Adopted Pet

Every year we ask our community to help us clear the shelters. Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet is a proud partner in helping us find pets their forever homes. They are also a great resource for new pet parents to keep their loved ones happy and healthy.

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Melissa Barrow at Bluebonnet Animal Hospital joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to discuss Bluebonnet, adoption, its new location and more.

There are a lot of vets in Austin. What makes Bluebonnet unique?

“We are locally owned and operated, and female and veteran-owned. We offer a free first exam to newly adopted pets. We have three locations to serve our community and our South Lamar location is open seven days a week!”

What should a new pet parent do before and after adopting a pet?

“Before, they should do some research — which pet would be best suited to their lifestyle. Afterward, it’s really important to bring their pet to the vet for a full physical exam.”

You are opening a third location, tell us more about that.

“We are opening our third location later this year in Circle C. There is definitely a need in the Austin area for excellent high-quality vet care and we are looking forward to serving the Southwest Austin Community.”

Where can pet owners go to learn more about Bluebonnet Animal Hospital?

For more information, visit BluebonnetAH.com.

