Bluebonnet Animal Hospital And Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week: Meet Forrest!

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our “Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet” Pet Of The Week. This week we’re featuring Forrest!

Forrest is a 10 year old chihuahua who would love to convince you that he’s the world’s greatest food taster. This senior pup is an incredibly loyal friend who takes his “bestie” duties very seriously and will share his opinion about being away from you. Forrest has been around dogs of all sizes, but would still like to interview any resident dog before agreeing to sleep under the same roof. Any companions who love to nap, just like him, will get along just fine.

He is very curious, and wears bowties and other formal gear well. He’s been quite the nomad these past few years, and would love to lay down some roots. If this loveable curmudgeon sounds like your perfect pooch, you can find him at Austin Pets Alive, where he and all senior dogs have a zero-dollar adoption fee. Check out all of their available animals online, at AustinPetsAlive.org.

