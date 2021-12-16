Blue Water Homecare Offers 24-Hour Private Homecare To Families In Austin

Blue Water Homecare offers families in Austin and surrounding areas the convenience, safety, and comfort of 24-hour private home care.

Jennifer Prescott, RN, MSN, CDP, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. Prescott is a co-founder of Blue Water Homecare.

What are some of the signs your loved one may need support at home? How can an adult child or family member identify safety concerns in their loved one’s home?

“Changes in physical function (not able to walk up the steps easily), neglecting household responsibilities (expired food in the refrigerator, not taking care of the lawn), difficulty performing activities, or change in behavior.”

How can you effectively communicate with an aging loved one to assess their wellbeing?

“Don’t be accusatory. Instead, ask clarifying questions (ask, don’t tell). For example, ask if they have had any falls.”

How does Blue Water Homecare help seniors live safely at home (age in place)?

“For loved ones electing to age in place at home, there may come a time when they need assistance navigating through their daily routines. Tackling light household chores, grocery shopping, meal preparation, assisting with medication reminders, or helping with personal grooming and hygiene are all types of tasks that Blue Water Homecare is eager and equipped to handle.”

Where can we go to learn more about 24-hour private home care from Blue Water Homecare?

Learn more at BlueWaterHomecare.com or call 512-872-2955.

This segment is paid for by Blue Water Homecare and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.