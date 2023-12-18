The Blue Starlite Drive-In, Austin’s Mini Urban Drive-in- 14 years running, has kicked off its annual holiday programming for 2023. This includes a carefully curated and varied list of tried-and-true classics and New Releases. Rest assured, there is something for the whole

family at Austin’s mini urban drive-in experience.

This Holiday season (Starting Nov. 15) Blue screens will be filled with Joy and wonder as the drive-in transforms into a winter wonderland on screen and off. Especially at our new Central Location where you can be surrounded by Christmas trees at Holiday and Harvests Christmas Treeland directly behind the center screen.

“Our new Central Location is really a special place to have a night out at the movies during the holidays. It has so much to offer in both surprised and just a really special environment. Guests can warm up in the VFW private bar before the movie with a drink, explore the grounds, and choose from 4 different movie screen experiences. We are so lucky that every night during the festive season we get to welcome patrons new and old, wave as they arrive and warmly greet them with the same words we have been saying to to our guests for 14 years, ‘Welcome to the Drive-in and Happy Holidays!’” says Blue Starlite owner Josh Frank.

—-

The Blue’s locations are at 300 San Antonio St. – Downtown Skyline, 500 VFW Rd.- New Central Home / V.F.W. Capital City Post 8787. Tickets for showings at all of the Blue’s locations are available now.

Tickets and showtime information can be found at www.bluestarliteaustin.com

The Blue Starlite is taking Holiday Drive-in Party reservations now with many dates still available for a special night for co-workers, friends, and family. Some of the great 2023 Holiday programming is as follows:

A Very Harry Potter Holiday with Goblet of Fire

A Very Harry Potter Holiday with Order of the Phoenix

Special Event Program:

In Collaboration with The Downtown Austin Alliance The Blue Starlite

will be kicking off a once a month series in Republic Square Park that

is FREE with a ticketed reservation. The first night will be December

8th with Holiday Classic Film “The Polar Express.”

Contact ABaez@downtownaustin.com for more information!

Special Event Program:

Renaissance: A film by Beyonce opens Dec. 1 at Blue Starlite Central!

Christmas Time- All Locations

Home Alone

The Nightmare Before Christmas- (1993)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Elf (2003)

Die Hard (1988)

Gremlins (1984) – with Live Fog

Edward Scissorhands (1990) -with Live Fog in the forest

New Release Schedule : Select Locations

Pricilla- 11/10 Downtown and Central

Trolls: Band Together – Nov. 17 Downtown

Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving – Nov. 17 Downtown

Dream Scenario- 11/24- Downtown and Central

Renaissance: A film by Beyonce 12/1 – Central

Wonka- Dec. 15 Central



About Blue Starlite Drive-in:

Founded in 2009 with 4 car spots off East Cesar Chavez, Austin’s Blue Starlite Drive-in is the world’s first mini urban drive-in movie theater. NBC News has referred to it as the “drive-in of the future,” offering a nostalgic drive-in movie experience in an urban setting with modern amenities.

Whereas other modern drive-ins are sprawling, rural affairs, Blue Starlite is designed to offer a

boutique atmosphere in the center of the city. The drive-in features authentic concessions and real drive-in movie speakers, as well as a grassed park area for fans to relax and watch their favorite movie. As part of the resurgence of cult cinema currently sweeping the nation, Blue Starlite’s programming features fan favorites ranging from new blockbusters to fresh indie films to cult classics to drive-in favorites.

During the global pandemic that started in 2020, the Blue Starlite became known as the safest movie experience in Texas and has been called a beacon of hope for returning to normal, and for the film-watching community in Austin. In January of 2021 the Blue Starlite opened its downtown location at 300 San Antonio St. on the rooftop of a parking garage.