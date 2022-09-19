Blue Lacy is Austin’s newest all-day eatery, serving up an inspired menu of reimagined recipes reminiscent of a classic diner with a Texas spin– made for people and pets.

Serving an all-day menu with hints of nostalgia and Texas flair paired with a killer cocktail menu and local beer taboot. There’s something for everyone, even a menu for our four-legged friends.

Christopher Kosor, General Manager, joined us to share more!

Origin Austin, a Wyndham Hotel, pairs urban-chic guest rooms and luxury hotel amenities with state-of-the-art fitness, fun and fresh flavors from Blue Lacy as a lively newcomer in the capital city’s vibrant Mueller neighborhood.

“The Origin hotel is great option for anyone coming in looking to stay for UT Football games, ACL, and other Austin area events.”

You can learn more by following them on Instagram @bluelacyaustin or head to their website.