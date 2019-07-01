Why Is This Spaghetti Black??

Born and raised in Austin, husband and wife duo, Chef Ian Thurwachter & Chocolatier Krystal Craig sought to share their love of Italian cuisine and their combined knowledge of savory and sweet. Both self-taught in their professions, each attributes the inspiration of their work to influences they had growing up. Bringing together over 35 years of collective experience in the food and restaurant industry, along with the talents of many friends and family. The couple opened Intero together in 2018.

This modern Italian resturaunt has been featured in Texas Monthly as one of the Best Texas Resturaunts from the last three years. Intero translates as “whole” or “entire” in Italian. They focus on utilizing locally raised “entire” animals and locally farmed “whole” produce while embracing traditional Italian techniques and cooking sensibilities from a sustainable, contemporary approach by highlighting the seasonality of Texas ingredients, bringing you innovative yet familiar dishes. Ciao and see you at Intero!

Location:

2612 E Cesar Chavez

Austin, TX 78702

(512) 599-4052

info@ interorestaurant.com

Dinner Hours:

Tue Thu, 5pm 10 pm

Fri Sat, 5pm 11:00 pm

Sun, 5pm – 9 pm

Closed Mondays

Happy Hour:

Tues Sat, 4:30pm 6:00pm – Starting at 4:30pm in our bar/lounge area & outdoor patio space… Available throughout the main dining space beginning at 5pm.

Sunday, 4:30pm Close (Bar/Lounge & Patio Only)