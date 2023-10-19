Get ready to embark on a “spooky as hell” journey this Halloween season as Black Lagoon, the renowned award-winning Halloween pop-up experience from industry vets Kelsey Ramage and Erin Hayes, unveils its hauntingly delicious cocktail lineup and ghoulishly good time across a range of bars in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe.

Hayes and Ramage ideated the concept following a successful pop-up at Tales of Cocktail at New Orleans’ infamous The Dungeon. Black Lagoon officially debuted in Toronto in October 2021, garnering an instant following of cocktail and Halloween enthusiasts alike craving for more. Since then, Black Lagoon has become an annual staple to celebrate the Halloween season throughout the U.S and Canada, and now is expanding worldwide.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our Black Lagoon footprint this year and heading overseas,” says Hayes. “Each city and venue is carefully selected – from the cocktail culture of the city, to the vibes of the venue and staff at the bars – to ensure that our guests can feel fully immersed and transported to new and dark dimensions, while also feeling right at home.”

This year, Black Lagoon is back in more locations than ever, with acclaimed bars in 17 cities worldwide serving these hair-rising libations during the Black Lagoon Pop-Up from October 1-31, 2023. Dates vary at participating locations, as seen below.

United States

Austin, TX, King Bee (Oct. 9 – 31)

Charlotte, NC, Backstage Lounge (Oct. 11 – 31)

Chicago, IL, Hospitality 201 at Homestead on The Roof (Oct. 3 – 31)

Houston, TX, Two Headed Dog (Oct. 11 – 31)

Los Angeles, CA, Lost Property (Oct. 1 – 31)

Minneapolis, MN, Meteor (Oct. 4 – 31)

New York, NY, Pretty Ricky’s (Oct. 17 – 31)

New Orleans, LA, Anna’s (Oct. 10 – 31)

Portland, OR, Dirty Pretty (Oct. 15 – 31)

San Francisco, CA, Kona’s Street Market (Oct. 1 – 31)

Seattle, WA, Rob Roy (Oct. 1 – 31)

Washington, D.C., Trouble Bird (Oct. 10 – 31)

Canada

Montreal, QC, 132 Bar Vintage (Oct. 1 – 31)

Toronto, ON, Bar Mordecai (Oct. 12 – 31)

Vancouver, BC, Butcher & Bullock (Oct. 2 – 31)

Europe

Paris, France, Sister Midnight (Oct. 17 – 31)

Mexico

Guadalajara, JA, Matilde Mi Amor (Oct. 31)

Guests will be able to fully immerse themselves with twisted and spooky environments, including dark, dungeon-like decorations with skulls, coffins and other elements that pay homage to goth, horror and all things Halloween. The drinks menu goes alongside the eerie decor, serving up six eerie elixirs, including the macabre “Book of Blood,” a take on a Mai Tai (Montelobos, Giffard Pimente, Fresh Beet Juice, Fresh Lime Juice, Miso Falernum, Absinthe), and the creepy Night Crawler, served in a festive and celebratory coupe (Lot 40 Rye, Super Acid Apple, Rooibos Tea, Cinnamon Syrup, Lustau Rosso).

“The cocktails are where we really get to have fun and really bring Black Lagoon to life,” says Ramage. “Erin and I get to put our bar-focused brains together and really play with our love for the heebie-jeebies to come up with a curated menu of blood curdling cocktails.”

The full lineup of cocktails, including specs, can be downloaded here as well as below, while high-resolution images can be downloaded here.

Hellfire Fizz: Feel the enchanting embrace of this evilly earthy cocktail, combining the boldness of Lot 40 Dark Oak Rye Whiskey with Carrot, Turmeric, Fresh Lemon, Lustau Amontillado, Greek Yogurt, Bitter Queens Caribbean Spice Bitters, Absinthe, and Seltzer.

Book of Blood: Turn an eerie page with this macabre libation, Black Lagoon’s twisted interpretation of a Margarita featuring Montelobos Mezcal, Giffard Pimente D’Espellette, Fresh Beet, Fresh Lime Juice, Miso Falernum, and Absinthe.

Death Rattle: Unearth a cocktail that stirs up a symphony of haunting flavors–with a base of Ford’s Gin, this potion teases the senses with the tantalizing flavors of Lustau Brandy, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, Pineapple & Lime Juice, Spiced Oat Orgeat, Saline, and Bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters.

Night Crawler: As the moonlight wanes and shadows deepen, this Lot 40 Rye Whiskey-based elixir emerges from the darkness with Super Acid Apple, Rooibos Tea, Cinnamon, and Lustau Rojo Vermut.

Crystal Flesh: Gaze into the depths of a low-ABV libation that captivates with the devilish draw of Lustau Rose Vermut, Ritual Gin Alternative, Aperol, Giffard Pamplemousse, Fresh Lemon & Seltzer.

Satanic Panic: Indulge in the spellbinding allure of a spirit free cocktail that flirts with the forbidden: Ritual Tequila Alternative combines with its diabolical counterparts, Pineapple, Miso Falernum, and Fresh Lime.

“We created Black Lagoon as not only a fun and unique way to celebrate Halloween, but also as a safe space for anyone who may feel like a misfit,” says Hayes. Ramage adds, “We strive for our guests to have fun, have a delicious drink and experience Halloween with no judgment – and not be afraid to channel your inner goth-kid.”

Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in the spine-chilling world of Black Lagoon Pop-Up this Halloween season. For more information, please visit www.blacklagoonpopup.com and follow along on Instagram at @blacklagoonpopup.

About Black Lagoon

Black Lagoon is an immersive Halloween bar pop-up where mixology meets the macabre. Created by industry veterans Kelsey Ramage and Erin Hayes, Black Lagoon helps cocktail bars present a dark celebration for those who revel in the mysterious and bizarre, where guests can transport themselves to a world that blurs that line between reality and the supernatural. Black Lagoon was named Canada’s Best Pop-Up Bar by Canada’s 100 Best in 2022.