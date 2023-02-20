Hotel Van Zandt‘s restaurant and live music venue, Geraldine’s, is teaming up with The Carver Museum to bring us some exciting events to celebrate Black History Month as February comes to an end.

In partnership with Hotel Van Zandt, the Carver Museum ATX presents An Evening with Kam Franklin at Geraldine’s. Gracing the stage with Sara Van Buskirk and Jose “Chapy” Luna, Kam will debut her first country single along with selections from her solo EP set to drop in late 2023. This intimate showcase celebrates not only the new music of Kam Franklin, but all the ways she contributes to protecting the live music community in Texas. Geraldine’s can’t wait to see you on Friday, February 24th at 10pm.

“A Talk With Kam Franklin” is on Tuesday Feb 21st at the Carver Museum. The Carver Museum ATX invites you to a special symposium with Kam Franklin of The Suffers, that examines their 2023 Black History Month theme, “Black Resistance”, through the lens of self-expression and fashion. The story of resistance fashion has become a form of protest art in its own way – from Suffragettes to racial revolution activists, fashion can help to drive a movement. As an application of expression, it transcends the binary between those who create and those who consume and reflects the hyper-present. Fashion reflects culture, culture reflects fashion. To have one is to have the other. Kam Franklin takes these concepts and shares her outlook on self-expression through fashion, learning to rise about social norms, and shining bright.

“Lonesome Nights” is on Wednesday, Feb 22 at the Sahara Lounge. Carver Museum ATX has teamed up with KOOP Radio, Thundercloud Subs & The Lonesome Stranger to present: Lonesome Nights, Black History Month Edition. KOOP Radio’s monthly country night is taking a journey into the world of southern soul with some of Texas’ best. Join them Wednesday, February 22 for performances from Ivy Roots, Pearl Z, and Kam Franklin. Records spun by The Lonesome Stranger DJs & friends. Doors at 8pm / $7 cover

Don’t miss all of these events with Kam Franklin, like her performance at Geraldine’s on the 24th. This show is free to attend, but table reservations are encouraged so secure your spot now!