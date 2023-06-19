Jené Shepherd, Director of Marketing and Communications at Thinkery, joined Studio 512 to talk about what’s new for the STEAM-focused kids’ museum in the Mueller development.

Jené says that summer hours are going on now at the museum, which is open 7 days per week, and that Thinkery is hosting summer camps at a variety of locations all over Austin.

Thinkery is also throwing a Juneteenth party, called “Black Heritage & Black Freedom: A Juneteenth Celebration.”

“It’s a free event that starts at 4 p.m. on June 20th, and we’d love the entire Austin-area community to join. We are celebrating the long-lasting history and impact of the Black community in Central Texas and how storytelling, joy, and wellness play a role. The party is from 4-6 p.m., and we’ll have a cooking demonstration, book giveaways, STEAM arts and crafts and community resources to offer. We’re partnering with Black Mamas Village, Black Tours of Austin and Austin Area Urban League for this event.

“After Tuesday, we also have July and August Community Spotlight events to look forward to, as well as Baby Bloomers, Community Hours each Sunday, and more.”

Thinkery hours:

Mondays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday- Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Community Hours Tuesdays – 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday – Sunday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Baby Bloomers ONLY SATURDAY in the summer 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Community Hours Sunday – 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Follow Thinkery on social media: