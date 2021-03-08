Black Fashion History With CaSandra Diggs

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Please join Studio 512 in discovering culture and fashion hosted by TV Style Expert Michelle Washington (https://www.stylistmichellewashington.com / IG: @stylistmichellew). This final fourth (4th) segment features CFDA President CaSandra Diggs (Council of Fashion Designers of America – https://cfda.com/). Special thanks to “Black Fashion History” sponsor Domain NORTHSIDE (https://www.domainnorthside.com/).

Sponsored by DomainNorthside.com. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss