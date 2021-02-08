Black Fashion History Part 1

Studio 512 is celebrating Black History Month with a four (4) part segment “Black Fashion History” hosted by TV Style Expert Michelle Washington (IG: @stylistmichellew). This first segment features luxury fashion designer (and Project Runway star) Korto Momolu. The history highlight for this segment: Designer Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley (Learn more here). Special thanks to “Black Fashion History” sponsor Domain NORTHSIDE.

