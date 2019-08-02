Birthday Cake Ice Cream With Cold Cookie Company

It’s an Austin favorite — and we get the chance to celebrate it this weekend! Eddie Windwillow of the Cold Cookie Company stopped by Studio 512 to give us some tips on making delicious ice cream at home.

One of Eddie’s most popular ice creams — including among UT football players, when he caters their parties — is the Birthday Cake Ice Cream. It uses real birthday cake mix, and a dash of color to make it turn purple! Eddie scoops some inbetween fresh-baked cookies for a delicious ice cream sandwich treat. His Coffee Oreo ice cream is a crowd favorite, too.

The Cold Cookie Company’s food truck is located at 2512 Rio Grande. For information on their menu and hours, go to www.ColdCookieCompany.com.