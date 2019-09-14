Bird Bird Biscuit Partners With Lick For Ice Cream Sandwiches

Calling all ice cream and biscuit lovers, Lick honest Ice Creams and Bird Bird Biscuit are teaming up for a one-day Biscuit Ice Cream Sandwich available at all Lick Austin locationsuntil sold out. The Biscuit Ice Cream Sandwich features any Lick ice cream on a Bird Bird biscuit with a drizzle of one of Lick’s house made sauces.

A portion of the proceeds from all Biscuit Ice Cream Sandwich sales will benefit Urban Roots.

WHEN: September 15, 2019

WHERE: ALL Lick Austin Store Locations
South Austin: 1110 South Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
North Austin: 6555 Burnet Road #200, Austin, TX 78757
East Austin: 1905 Aldrich Street #150, Austin, TX 78723

PRICE: $6.25 + tax

For more information, go to www.ilikelick.com and www.birdbirdbiscuit.com.

