Bingsu Shaved Ice With Bar Peached

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Have you heard of Bingsu?

Bingsu is Korean-style shaved ice that features all of your favorite childhood elements of shaved ice with a creamy snowflake texture and over-the-top toppings. We featured Bar Peached’s Choco-Monster Bingsu — popcorn ice cream, chocolate sauce, oreos, whipped cream, chocolate powder, caramel and sea salt (also called “Dragon Salt”).

Bar Peached is located in the historic Clarksville neighborhood, the restaurant features a large 13 seat bar, cozy indoor dining accented by shiplap walls and a large outdoor patio featuring a historic heritage tree. Their bar menu offers a wide selection of draft cocktails, to order cocktails, wines and beers, while their dinner menu focuses on a variety of snacky plates, taco selections (both small and large format) and Asian comfort food items.

Learn more at www.barpeached.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss