Bingsu Shaved Ice With Bar Peached

Have you heard of Bingsu?

Bingsu is Korean-style shaved ice that features all of your favorite childhood elements of shaved ice with a creamy snowflake texture and over-the-top toppings. We featured Bar Peached’s Choco-Monster Bingsu — popcorn ice cream, chocolate sauce, oreos, whipped cream, chocolate powder, caramel and sea salt (also called “Dragon Salt”).

Bar Peached is located in the historic Clarksville neighborhood, the restaurant features a large 13 seat bar, cozy indoor dining accented by shiplap walls and a large outdoor patio featuring a historic heritage tree. Their bar menu offers a wide selection of draft cocktails, to order cocktails, wines and beers, while their dinner menu focuses on a variety of snacky plates, taco selections (both small and large format) and Asian comfort food items.

Learn more at www.barpeached.com.