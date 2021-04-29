Billy Joel Headlines 2021 Formula 1 Concert

AUSTIN, TX (APRIL 29, 2021) – Circuit of The Americas (COTA) announced today that they will welcome legendary musician Billy Joel, to the Germania Insurance Super Stage at the FORMULA 1 2021 ARAMCO UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX. On Saturday, October 23, multi-GRAMMY® award-winner and Rock & Roll of Famer Billy Joel will take the stage for the first time in Austin since the 90’s. The Iconic performer is sure to rock the audience with his numerous hits, including, “It’s Still Rock & Roll to Me,” “Uptown Girl,” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” Tickets for the Formula 1 Grand Prix and concerts are on sale now and can be purchased here:TheCircuit.com/F1.

Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums across the globe. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century and scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”

In November 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honors living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond.

In December 2013, Billy Joel was named Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue’s other original franchises – the New York Knicks and Rangers. The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at The Garden, “as long as the demand continues,” says Joel.

Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States’ top cultural awards, in December 2013. He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for “Movin’ Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden’s most extraordinary benefit concerts – “12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief,” which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and “The Concert for New York City,” which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes. Billy Joel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his brilliant career.

Past artists who have performed on the Super Stage during the USGP weekend include P!NK, Imagine Dragons, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, and Sir Elton John. Friday’s music performance will be announced next month.

Three-day race tickets, which include access to both headlining concerts along with other featured entertainment, start at $189 and are on sale now at www.thecircuit.com. New this year, additional reserved seat tickets will be available at Turn 18 and Turn 19. New hospitality options are also being offered in the Twenty12 Lounge (T12), Podium Club (T20), and Tower Club (T17) areas. Premium on-track viewing upgrades are available for both concert experiences. For tickets and more information, please visit www.thecircuit.com.

