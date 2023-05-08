Bill’s Oyster, an all-new cocktail bar and specialty seafood restaurant, will open in downtown Austin’s 2nd Street District in April 2023. The neighborhood joint, founded by friends, Stewart Jarmon and Daniel Berg, will be open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunches. The restaurant will serve as a gathering place to indulge in a seafood tower of fresh oysters, savor an ice-cold martini and enjoy a seasonal menu and daily specials.

“I’m excited to bring my love of fresh seafood to Austin, where we’ll transport patrons back to the heyday of classic oyster bars, to revel in fresh daily seafood, cocktails and a laid back, yet sophisticated atmosphere,” said Dan. “Bill’s is perfect for the midday lunch meeting, post-work martinis, or enjoying a good dinner with friends after seeing your favorite artist at the nearby ACL Live.”

The restaurant’s raw bar includes a daily selection of fresh oysters, a seasonal variety of shellfish, as well as caviar and other curated delicacies. Menu items include fresh market salads, crudos, Bill’s Burger, and more. In addition to the wide selection of seafood and other eats, Bill’s Oyster will offer a selection of signature cocktails. The bar program, created by seasoned Beverage Director Richard Thomas, will feature fresh takes on martinis and riffs on classic cocktails, as well as local beers and a thoughtfully curated wine list.

The downtown restaurant’s decór is an ode to old New Orleans, unapologetically nostalgic and glamourous, complete with natural and rich woods, custom tile work, and antique finishes. Guests will have their choice of sitting indoors at the 15-seat bar, cozying up in the banquette, or eating and drinking al fresco on Bill’s patio.

For more information and to keep up with updates on the opening, visit www.billsoyster.com and follow @billsoyster on Instagram.

###

Stewart Jarmon – Cofounder

Stewart Jarmon is the Cofounder of Bill’s Oyster. Jarmon is a lifelong Austinite and St. Edward’s University graduate, with strong connections to the local food, entertainment and cultural scenes.

Jarmon’s professional background is in project management. Jarmon spent time in culinary school, graduating from the Escuela de Gastronomía Mexicana in Mexico City. Jarmon enjoys spending time hiking the Greenbelt with his wife, Maggie, and daughter, Leila, and organizing various charitable events around town.

Daniel Berg – Cofounder and Executive Chef Daniel Berg is the Cofounder and Executive Chef of Bill’s Oyster. Berg started his culinary career in New York, where he was also born and raised. Daniel attended the French Culinary Institute (NYC) as well as La Scuola Di Cucina (Colorno, IT). After completing culinary school he began working for critically acclaimed and James Beard award–winning Chef Andrew Carmellini. Berg would spend several years under Carmellini working for him beginning at Michelin-starred and three-starred New York Times restaurant A Voce. Berg would go on to help Carmellini open several more restaurants, including Locanda Verde, The Dutch and Bar Primi. He also spent a year working in Italy under Chef Massimo Montaro at the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Principe Cerami. Daniel would go on to work for Chef Daniel Boloud at his flagship three-star Michelin and four-star New York Times flagship restaurant Daniel, as well Eric Ripert’s Le Bernardin. Berg opened his first restaurant in New York (YVES) with partners Matt Abramcyk and Akiva Elstein. Berg Moved to Houston in 2018 to join his brother in Berg Hospitality where they opened several restaurants over the course of two years. Bills Oyster will be his first restaurant concept in Austin.