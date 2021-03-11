Big Rig Dangers With DC Law

When an eighteen-wheeler or a large commercial truck causes serious injuries or death, the victims and their families inevitably face a long uphill legal battle.

What experience does DC Law have handling cases against this type of defendant?

The attorneys at DC Law have handled, literally, hundreds of trucking cases. These cases can be very complicated and require someone who has experience and knowledge of the trucking regulations. They are not just “big car wrecks”. They require specialized knowledge.

Why are big rigs so dangerous?

These vehicles, when loaded, weigh as much as 20 passenger cars. So, when something goes wrong, it usually is really bad. Plus, so often, these Big Rigs are driven by drivers who are working on little sleep and under pressure to deliver their load on schedule.

What federal regulations are in place concerning big rigs that affect most cases?

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations are extensive and have been adopted, in large part, by the State of Texas. These regulations cover everything from hiring and training drivers, to monitoring their driving behaviors and maintenance of the vehicles. Lawyers who take these cases need to have a thorough understanding of these regulations or they are never going to be able to expose the trucking companies for their violations which resulted on a crash.

What should one consider when selecting a trucking accident lawyer?

First, the lawyer must be Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law. This means they have a higher level of expertise in this area than most. Second, they need to have the financial strength to be able to take on any defendant, regardless of how big. These cases are extremely expensive. Lastly, the law firm needs to be big enough to handle a large, complicated case, but not so big that the client is just a number. These cases need special attention and can’t just be put on an assembly line.

