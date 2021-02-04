Big Game Watch Parties In Austin

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Photo By: Nate Beels

Corner Bar 

  • Watch Party with FREE BBQ and TV GIVEAWAY: Corner Bar on South Lamar’s Super Bowl watch party will feature free bbq from 3 pm till gone (with $15 minimum bar tab) and will be giving away a big screen tv with purchase of a drink. Limited seating is first-come, first-serve. 

Revelry Kitchen + Bar 

  • Wings & Watch Party: The Big Game will be playing at the bar and wing platters are available for dine-in and to go, featuring nine different flavors of wings by Chef Dom, along with appetizers samplers including mozzarella bites, spicy bean dip, quesadillas, and more. 

Revelry On The Boulevard 

  • Pig Roast & Watch Party: Pig roast and watch party, all you can eat for $20 includes mojo marinated adobo pork and house-made salsa bar by Chef Dom. Private table reservations are available by emailing revelryboulevard@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss