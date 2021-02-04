Big Game Watch Parties In Austin

Corner Bar
- Watch Party with FREE BBQ and TV GIVEAWAY: Corner Bar on South Lamar’s Super Bowl watch party will feature free bbq from 3 pm till gone (with $15 minimum bar tab) and will be giving away a big screen tv with purchase of a drink. Limited seating is first-come, first-serve.
Revelry Kitchen + Bar
- Wings & Watch Party: The Big Game will be playing at the bar and wing platters are available for dine-in and to go, featuring nine different flavors of wings by Chef Dom, along with appetizers samplers including mozzarella bites, spicy bean dip, quesadillas, and more.
- Preorder wings to-go by emailing revelryatx@gmail.com
Revelry On The Boulevard
- Pig Roast & Watch Party: Pig roast and watch party, all you can eat for $20 includes mojo marinated adobo pork and house-made salsa bar by Chef Dom. Private table reservations are available by emailing revelryboulevard@gmail.com