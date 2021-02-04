Big Game Watch Parties In Austin

Every week we introduce you to a furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. We're happy to feature a kitty this morning -- meet Sniffles!

Sniffles is the queen of funny faces and poses. Not one to run to humans for cuddles and attention, Sniffles loves to sun herself in windowsills and keep an eye on everything. She responds very well to training efforts and she’s mad about treats! Recently, Sniffles went to a foster home and she’s made quick friends with the resident cat. What Sniffles lacks in cuddliness, she makes up for with a big personality. She’s sure to be an Instagram star one day!