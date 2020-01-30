1  of  2
Live Now
Big Game Bound: Reid’s air attack or Shanahan’s power ground game? Senators continue questioning in impeachment trial

Big Game Snacks To Make Any Party A Touchdown

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Whether you’re hosting a party or bringing a dish to a friend’s, Real Mom, Real Tired, Erica Brennes has two dishes that will be a touchdown for your whole team.

Easy Chicken Enchaladas Ingredients:
Tortillas
Rotisserie chicken
Enchilada sauce
Cheese
Sour cream
Shredded lettuce
Diced tomatoes
Black beans

Easy Cheesy Pizza Dip Ingredients:
Cream cheese
Mozzarella
Parmesan cheese
Garlic powder
Crushed red pepper
Marinara sauce
Sharp cheddar cheese
Pepperoni
Baguette

Check out RealMomRealTired.com for the full recipes. And follow @RealMomRealTired on social media.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Trending Stories

Don't Miss