BIG Congrats To Local Cancer Survivors And High School Graduates!

B.I.G. Love Cancer Care surprised 10 high school seniors that are or have been Hematology/Oncology patients with $2,000 scholarships.

The winners of this round of scholarships submitted heartfelt essays sharing their cancer journey and how this scholarship will help them excel at their next level of their education.

Minnie Rogers – Round Rock, Texas

Minnie plans to attend Mary Hardin Baylor and study Studio Art; she is also an active BIG Love Volunteer

“The nurses I had made such a big impression on me I wanted to become a nurse. Since I was 4 years old, I have wanted to be a pediatric nurse so I could help kids as I was helped. Then I came to the realization that I wouldn’t be able to keep up being a nurse forever because of my back. There were a few years where I looked for a different career path in biomedical engineering and other hospital-related jobs. Then I was reminded of a position at the hospital that helped me greatly while I was there, an art therapist. I decided to go to school for art, so I pursue a career in art therapy because art therapy helped me cope with my situation at the hospital. I want to be able to enable others with the tools to work through their situation.”

Xavier Lund – Vista Ridge High School

Xavier plans to attend Texas State University in the fall to study Computer Science.

“Now, almost five years after my initial diagnosis, my focus is on my future. I am working on taking care of my body and finishing high school. I have been accepted to Texas State University where I want to find a career in Computer Science. It is something that I enjoy and a field that I can envision myself being a part of. Through this new journey I am starting, I have found that hope and determination are again a part of my life. These desires help me move forward, like how they helped me get through a challenging time in my life as well.”

Eva Ghandi – Westwood High School

Eva plans to attend The University of Texas at Dallas to study Healthcare Management

“I have a thirst for knowledge and a desire to connect with people. I get an indescribable feeling when I build a relationship with someone and gain the opportunity to help them. I’ve chased this feeling and become involved with Dell Medical Schools Advisory Board for Young Adult Cancer Patients. Sharing my story with other patients has been motivating and has ignited the fire within me to give back to a community that has supported me.”

Selena Olvera – Stoney Point High School

Selena plans to attend Austin Community College to study Interior Design. She is an active volunteer with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Give Kids the World organization.

“Oftentimes we don’t realize what troubles people are going through till we experience it but I do know everything happens for a reason and I was blessed to have a second chance in life to which I want to keep pushing forward and succeed in life but hopefully keep giving back to the community for families in need.”

Zadrian Robinson – Round Rock High School

In high school, Zadrian was involved in the “Black Student Union” and “Austin Kappa League Fraternity Chapter”. He volunteered more than 60 hours at the Round Rock Area Serving Center.

“Despite the tribulations of sickle cell disease, I’ve encountered, I’m determined to persevere and achieve every single goal that I’ve set for life. I aspire to obtain my Master’s Degree in Architecture and Graphic Design, becoming one of the most influential professionals in the field. Finally, I will inspire other individuals with sickle cell and solidify the notion that even a chronic illness will not stop a determined individual.”

B.I.G. LOVE serves six Texas hospitals, including: Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin; Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Katy, TX; The Woodlands; and The University of Texas MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital in Houston; and Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio.

Today, their programs reach more than 100,000 patients and their families annually, All 52 weeks a year.

HOW YOU CAN HELP – donate to the Scholarship fund: https://biglovecancercare.org/