January is National Mentoring Month, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas is on the hunt for more mentors! CEO Kedrick Jeffries joined Studio 512 to talk more about the organization and its needs.

“Mentors make a huge difference in the lives of these kids. We also hear that mentors often receive more than they give, in life lessons, in gratitude and in joy. We’re currently serving over 750 families…but there are still more than 200 kids who need a mentor match. When you sign up to become a “Big,” we do our best to match you with your “Little” based on proximity, interests in common and more. It’s an art.

“Becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister empowers you to positively transform a child’s life forever. Even the smallest amount of your time can create lifelong impacts for a child. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth, in the hopes that everyone is able to reach their full potential. All it takes is heart, and we can do the rest.

“We have a significant need for mentors at this time. We look for a one-year commitment where mentors see their mentees several times a month. Learn more about becoming a mentor by signing up for one of our free, 30-minute Online Volunteer Information Sessions.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas serves families in Hays, Williamson and Travis counties. Learn more about mentoring, and see if it’s right for you, at BigMentoring.org.

