Beyonce’s “Lion King” Music Video Features Work From Austin Area Jewelry Designer

When Beyoncé dropped a new original song from Disney’s live-action “Lion King,” the world was watching. And an Austin jewelry maker took center stage.

In the video you can see Beyonce and the group of women dancing in green.

The background dancers are wearing a piece created by local designer Nina Berenato.

Berenato told Studio 512 that her showroom, “The Shiny Squirrel” was asked to make 10 custom face pieces for the video.

She had one day to make them. But she didn’t know how they would be used in the video.

“In the past I have made a lot of things for projects for videos and things like that,” Berenato told Studio 512. “Most of the time it’s either way far in the background. You can’t see it. It is so small you never want to even post about it. Or you just hear nothing back and it never makes the shoot.”

She didn’t let it stress her out.

“I’m a big believer of manifesting things and a big part of that is just dropping it into the universe and not thinking about it again,” Berento said. “That’s kind of what I did with this particular project. I made it and then dropped it off of my mental space.”

Berenato says she’s speechless after seeing the jewelry in the video.

“I happened to be out to dinner and I found out that the video came out. I immediately went on and checked it,” she said.

When asked: Did you scream in the restaurant?

“I was in my car by that time. I definitely screamed in my car.”

Beyonce & Spirit

Beyoncé – SPIRIT from Disney’s The Lion King Music Video

The tune comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé, in the film released July 18. She also co-wrote the song.

It’s part of an album called “The Lion King: The Gift” that Beyoncé is executive producing and performing on along with other artists. It will be released digitally July 11, with the physical album coming July 19.

The collection is a companion to the main “Lion King” soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.

