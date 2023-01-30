Kim Eagle with Earn That Body wants everyone to have a healthier, happier 2023! If you feel like you’re making good choices but the scale isn’t budging, it’s possible you need a better-for-you food swap. Kim listed some common culprits:

Yogurt . While a healthy choice on the surface, a lot of great-tasting yogurt is now flavored yogurt, which has less fiber and more sugar than the yogurt with fruit variety. Even better is to buy plain Greek yogurt and to add your own fruit!

Juices and smoothies tend to top the list for quick health swaps, especially as a way to get more nutrients in. But whole veggies and whole fruit will always have more fiber, which keeps you fuller, longer!

Chips and queso taste great, but the better-for-you option keeps the creaminess and brings in veggies. Swap for celery, carrots and bell peppers with hummus.

Cooking at home is going to save you money and nutrition in the long run, versus eating out! It can also be a great way to unwind after a stressful day.

Kim wants people to have healthy, sustainable weight loss. Sign up for 5 weeks of virtual tutorials that will help you get stronger and more fit. The 5 Week Earn That Body Program that includes personalized nutrition and a full workout program! She’s also currently offering a Real Food Reset, and a personalized workout calendar. To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.