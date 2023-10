Every week in October, BestReviews is sending us a Boo Box. Each week, we will be doing an unboxing on our TikTok account. Don’t miss each one!

This week’s Boo Box included a Milk Jar Halloween cookie, Trivial Pursuit Horror Edition, and a SpaLife Facial Mask.

Learn more by following @BestReviews or checking out the hashtag #BRBooBox2023.