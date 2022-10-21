A one-stop shop to keep your home in tip-top shape. BesTex Solutions — a family-owned and operated business since 2105 — offers roofing, remodeling, restoration, HVAC, solar, disaster relief and much more.

Chris and Garrett Carey, brothers and co-owners of BesTex Solutions, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

The brothers discussed how the business got started, what kinds of things someone can use BesTex Solutions for, the process of getting a free roof inspection, and more.

BesTex Solutions is a platinum vendor for Owens Corning and have multiple certifications: Home Advisor, BBB, GAF Certified, RCA Licensed Roofing Contractor, and IKO Shield Pro Certified Contractor.

To learn more about BesTex Solutions and get the free inspection process started, go to BesTexSolutions.com.

