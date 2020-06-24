Best Value Wines For Your Budget With Chef Adrian Perez Of Complete Eats

Chef Adrian Perez of Complete Eats joined the Studio 512 crew live for a fun morning! Chef Adrian is the master of creating beautiful spreads for holiday meals, but he’s got a lot of knowledge when it comes to all food (and drink)! Steph challenged him to find the best wines for a budget price, and here are his top picks:

Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz — prices are generally around $9 for a bottle of this wine, which hails from South Africa. It has the taste of mixed berries with dark chocolate undertones. Serving suggestion is to chill it for 10 minutes before serving. Chef Adrian suggest asiago and cheddar cheeses or dark chocolate as a pairing with this wine.

Gérard Bertrand Côte de Roses Rosé — prices range from $12-$16 for this bottle. Said to celebrate “life on the Mediterranean,” this wine is supposed to be as fresh as a bouquet of roses. Stay seaside and pair this wine with crab cakes for an elevated taste affair!

Prima Mazzo Moscato D’Asti — you can snag this bottle for about $13 from a lot of local wine distributors. Peaches, tangerines and orange-blossom honey are the forefront flavors of this sweet wine, which is perfect for a celebration. Here’s a fun one: Chef Adrian says this pairs well with the saltiness of fried foods.

Learn more about Chef Adrian and what he offers by going to his website.